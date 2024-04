Islamabad [Pakistan], April 16 (ANI): The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Punjab chapter has requested the Deputy Commissioner's permission to hold a political rally at Lahore's Shalimar Chowk, ARY News reported on Monday.

The application has been submitted by the party's Punjab leader, Shahzad Farooq who argued in the application that the PTI is the largest political party in the country and has won the most votes and seats in the February 2024 general elections.

"The PTI also has full freedom to hold peaceful rallies and gatherings. PTI has organised a rally on April 19 at Shalimar Chowk which should be allowed," the application said.

ARY News reported that the party leader requested for issuance of a permit for PTI to hold the rally on April 19.

Speaking to journalists, Farooq said that the PTI's rally at the Shalimar Chowk on April 19 would be a historic one. "Senior party leaders will address the gathering," he said.

The PTI leader expressed the hope that the party would again win the seat it had won on February 8 in the by-election to be held in a Lahore constituency on April 21. "We will defeat those who were declared winners on Form-47," Farooq said.

A day earlier, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced political rallies across Punjab, starting next week, ARY News reported.

A joint committee has been created under the PTI Punjab leadership to arrange rallies effectively. This committee is tasked with devising comprehensive strategies to ensure the success of the rallies.

PTI Punjab leader Hammad Azhar also revealed the lineup of members comprising the committee. Among them are Rehana Dar, Mehar Bano Qureshi, Zartaj Gul, Seembia Tahir, and Kanwal Shuzab.

Additionally, notable figures such as Hafiz Hamid Raza, Munis Elahi, Major Tahir Sadiq, Sheikh Waqas Akram, and Malik Amir Dogar have been enlisted to contribute their expertise. (ANI)

