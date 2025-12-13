Islamabad [Pakistan], December 13 (ANI): The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced a reconstituted 23-member political committee, issuing a formal notification that notably excludes former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur from the new structure, The Express Tribune reported.

According to The Express Tribune, the party on Friday stated that PTI founder and former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the party's Secretary General Salman Akram Raja to form a new political committee.

Acting on these instructions, a notification signed by Raja and senior leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi confirmed the panel's formation.

The notification states that 23 senior leaders have been appointed to the revamped body, including PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan and Secretary General Raja himself.

Other prominent members include Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Sheikh Waqas Akram, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, nominated Leader of the Opposition in Pakistan's Senate Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, nominated Leader of the Opposition in Pakistan's National Assembly Mahmood Khan Achakzai, and former opposition leader Omar Ayub, The Express Tribune reported.

Former Senate opposition leader Shibli Faraz, Assembly opposition leader in Punjab province Moin Qureshi, former Punjab opposition leader Malik Ahmed Khan Bachhar, Overseas Chapter Secretary Sajjad Burki, and Punjab's chief organisers Alia Hamza, Junaid Akbar, Haleem Adil, and Dawood Kakar have also been included, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser, NA chief whip Amir Dogar, Senate coordinator Fauzia Arshad, Women's Wing President Kanwal Shauzab, and Minority Wing President Lal Chand Malhi also feature on the list.

The notification states that the committee will serve as the party's top decision-making body, tasked with shaping major decisions, formulating policies, and setting guidelines for PTI's parliamentary wings, The Express Tribune reported.

"The Political Committee will also lay down the policies to be followed by the parliamentary parties of the party in the National Assembly, the Senate, and the Provincial Assemblies," the notification reads, as quoted by The Express Tribune.

Although Gandapur has been left out of the new lineup, the party noted that members may be added or removed as needed. (ANI)

