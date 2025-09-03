Lahore [ Pakistan], September 3 (ANI): Southern Punjab in Pakistan is facing a worsening humanitarian crisis as unprecedented flood levels in the Sutlej, Ravi, and Chenab rivers have submerged hundreds of villages, displacing thousands of families. Despite early warnings from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), ground-level response has been criticised as slow and insufficient, leaving many stranded without necessities, as reported by Dawn.

According to Dawn, in Multan division alone, over 529,000 people were evacuated, including more than 350,000 from Multan district. Khanewal, Vehari, Lodhran, and Muzaffargarh also saw mass evacuations. Authorities established 25 initial relief camps, later expanded to 90, but many flood victims say they've received minimal support. At Head Muhammadwala, over 250 families are sheltering in makeshift camps, with some reporting they've lived under open skies for days without food, clean water, or sanitation.

According to Dawn, residents were forced to flee without belongings, which were either destroyed or looted. Claims by officials about food and fodder distribution were disputed, with many saying they received rice only twice in two days and no fodder for livestock. At one Basic Health Unit (BHU), two washrooms were reportedly serving over 2,000 people, and children were falling ill due to contaminated water.

In Shujaabad and Jalalpur, residents alleged coercion by police and administration to vacate homes, with one man claiming he was threatened with arson. Camps lacked electricity and were plagued by mosquitoes, which worsened the conditions for displaced families.

Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan visited flood-hit areas to assess relief efforts, but the damage continues to escalate. In Burewala and Sahoka, breaches in key roads have isolated villages, forcing residents to use makeshift boats.

According to Dawn, agricultural losses are mounting, with thousands of acres of rice, cotton, and maize destroyed. In Kamalia, over 80 villages were submerged, and 60,000 people were evacuated. Rescue teams relocated livestock and provided limited medical aid. As floodwaters continue to rise, affected communities are pleading for urgent, coordinated relief efforts to prevent further suffering. (ANI)

