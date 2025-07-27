Islamabad [Pakistan], July 27 (ANI): Three terrorists linked to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed in an intelligence-based operation conducted by Pakistan's Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Swat's Barikot of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, Geo News reported, citing a CTD spokesperson.

According to Geo News, the terrorists were identified as Ajmal, alias Waqas; Mutiullah, alias Junaid; and Rahimullah. The operation was launched based on credible intelligence about their presence in the area.

Ajmal, who carried a bounty of PKR 2 million, was wanted in nine terrorism cases, including murder and extortion. Mutiullah faced two terrorism-related charges and was allegedly involved in the targeted killings of individuals who supported law enforcement. Rahimullah, also named in two terrorism cases, was accused of targeted killings and providing logistical assistance to militants, Geo News reported.

According to the CTD, all three were involved in attacks using improvised explosive devices (IEDs), assaults on police installations, and damaging regional infrastructure.

Meanwhile, a report from the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), an Islamabad-based think tank, highlighted a slight decrease in terrorist activities across Pakistan in June, Geo News reported.

According to Geo News, citing the report, 78 militant attacks were documented during the month, resulting in at least 100 fatalities--including 53 security personnel, 39 civilians, six militants, and two members of local peace committees. Additionally, 189 people were injured, comprising 126 security personnel and 63 civilians.

Compared to May, Pakistan had seen an 8 per cent drop in attacks, a 12 per cent reduction in fatalities, and a slight increase in injuries. Overall, in June, the violence and counterterrorism operations led to 175 deaths, including 77 militants, 55 security personnel, 41 civilians, and two peace committee members, Geo News reported. (ANI)

