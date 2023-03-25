Geneva [Switzerland], March 25 (ANI): A Sindhi political activist exposed Pakistan and its army for carrying out atrocities on the people of Sindh and treating the region as its colony.

Speaking during the 52nd Session of the UN Human Rights Council, Sajjad Shar of Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) said: "My organisation wants to bring attention of UN Bodies to a pressing human rights and national existence issue that requires the urgent attention of this Council and her bodies. The people of Sindh in Pakistan are suffering from worst form of slavery, humiliation, political oppression, and economic exploitation for the past 75 years."

He said: "Pakistan is treating Sindh as a colony and has deprived people of their homeland, culture, language, and political freedom."

Sajjad informed the Council that Pakistan is looting Sindh's economic resources, mineral reserves, national wealth, rivers, and seas, and altering demography. Political workers of Sindh including journalists writers, poets and human rights activists are being enforcedly disappeared by ISI (State agencies) and their voices are being silenced.

"Even today, hundreds of political activists, including JSMM leader Ejaz Gahu, Sohail Bhatti, and Many Others, are in torture Cells of the ISI. The dead, mutilated bodies of political activists Muzzafar Bhutto and others are thrown by agencies, who were imprisoned for years in ISI Torture cells, which has become a daily routine", he said.

The Sindhi activist said: "The political leaders of Sindh (JSMM) Sirai Qurban Khuhawar and others have been burnt alive. Furthermore, the historical nations and religious minorities like Christian Ahmadi Shia and Hindus in Pakistan are facing grave violations of their rights. This is being done with impunity, and the judiciary system is paralysed, unable to provide justice to the victims."

He added: "The people of Sindh are facing the worst kind of diseases due to the stagnant water caused by the floods. The floods have also caused a significant loss of homes, property, and crops, leaving the people of Sindh in a state of devastation. Pakistan has intentionally left these people alone to die, without providing any significant assistance".

He urged the UN bodies to call upon the Pakistani government to immediately stop the oppression and slavery of the Sindhi Nation including the disappearances of activists and human rights violations.

"Moreover, we call upon the international community to monitor the situation in Sindh closely and take necessary actions to address the concerns of the Sindhi Nation. It is essential that the voices of the Sindhi nation should be heard, and their human rights are protected," he said. (ANI)

