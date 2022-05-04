Islamabad [Pakistan], May 4 (ANI): A group of economic experts from the United Arab Emirates met the newly-elected Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday to strengthen the "bilateral economic cooperation" between the two nations.

According to a statement issued by the Pakistan Prime Minister's office, both Pakistan and the UAE have mutually agreed to boost and strengthen their bilateral economic cooperation in the sectors of trade, infrastructure, energy, petroleum, and other fields, reported the Dawn newspaper.

Also Read | World Press Freedom Index: Shehbaz Sharif Slams Imran Khan After Media Watchdog Downgrades Pakistan.

The two nations further decided to remain in close contact for the "implementation of the investment and trade decisions made at the leadership level".

Further, the statement revealed that Shehbaz Sharif was keen on strengthing the bond between Pakistan and the UAE by taking it to a higher level, "especially on the economic front", reported the Dawn newspaper.

Also Read | Pakistan Drops Further on World Press Freedom Index, Down to 157th Position.

In the statement, it was also mentioned that the visit of the economic experts to Pakistan during the holy month of Eid showed the willingness of the UAE Government to invest in the country.

Earlier, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif embarked on a three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia post which he visited UAE. During his visit, Shebaz had an interaction with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, accompanied by the Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The two parties reviewed several regional and international issues of common interest, reported the Dawn newspaper. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)