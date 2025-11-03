Frankfurt [Germany] November 3 (ANI): The chairman of Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), Shafi Burfat, has accused the Pakistan Army of functioning as a "mercenary mafia" that sells its loyalty to the highest bidder, undermining both global trust and national integrity. Burfat alleged that for decades, the military establishment has prioritised financial rewards over ideology, morality, or genuine national interest.

Taking to the social media platform X, Shafi Burfat stated that Pakistan's army has repeatedly manipulated international conflicts to secure billions in aid, deceiving allies and exploiting global tensions for profit. He cited Pakistan's conduct during the Cold War and the War on Terror as prime examples, where Islamabad outwardly allied with the West but secretly pursued its own monetary interests. "During the so-called jihad against the Soviet Union, Pakistan's participation was never about freedom or faith; it was about dollars," he stated, adding that the same duplicity resurfaced when Osama bin Laden was discovered hiding within Pakistani territory while the nation claimed to be a U.S. ally in combating terrorism.

Burfat argued that this deception was deliberate, a calculated attempt to create dependence and extract aid. By nurturing terror networks while pretending to fight them, Pakistan's army allegedly fabricated global threats only to market itself as indispensable. "The greater the world's fear of terrorism, the more Islamabad profited," he stated.

He further accused the military elite of sustaining chaos for personal gain, fuelling insurgencies in Kashmir, conflicts in Afghanistan, and unrest in the Middle East. He described the army's shifting alliances with China, the U.S., Saudi Arabia, and even covert ties with Israel as proof of its opportunistic character. "Loyalty in Pakistan's power structure has become a tradable commodity," he asserted.

Condemning Army Chief Asim Munir for promoting "outdated religious nationalism," Burfat stated that Pakistan's leadership remains trapped in divisive ideology while its generals profit from instability. He concluded that the army's moral and political decay has left Pakistan isolated and disgraced globally. "This corrupt institution no longer fights for honour or justice; it fights for payment," Burfat stated. (ANI)

