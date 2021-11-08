Islamabad [Pakistan], November 8 (ANI): Pakistan's Lahore High Court's decision to release six senior terrorists of the global terrorist organisation, Lashkar-e-Tayyeba (LeT) has exposed the country's latest attempt to deceive the international community on curbing terrorism, reported a news piece published in Islam Khabar.

Pakistan has been using the veil of taking actions against the terror organisations on its soil to dodge the possibility of being blacklisted by the global anti-terrorist financing watchdog, FATF, according to the website.

The country has itself proved the claims false of taking action against terrorist groups in compliance with the directives of FATF by Lahore High Court denying the conviction of the LeT terrorists and setting them free.

When FATF came down heavily on Pakistan and called it out for failing to take anti-terrorism finance measures by threatening to blacklist the country, Pakistan put up a show displaying falsely that it was serious about putting down terrorist groups like LeT.

Several of the LeT terrorists including its chief Hafiz Saeed were charge-sheeted. They were convicted by the trial court and sentenced to various terms of prison earlier this year. However, the ones who are well aware of the way Pakistan works understood it as a ploy to escape international sanction, reported Islam Khabar.

LeT is a creation of the Pakistan Army that has carried out terror attacks at the behest of the army including the diabolical Mumbai attack of 2008. LeT played a major role in supporting the Taliban's offensive against the Ashraf Ghani government in the recent Afghan civil war, according to Islam Khabar.

Pakistan has been caught on several occasions to have filed cases against LeT terrorists including the imprisonment of Hafiz Saeed, only to have them freed by the courts citing lack of evidence.

There is a pattern that the country follows- filing of the cases against the terrorists under pressure of the international community and succumbing to the fear of getting blacklisted by the FATF, then making the cases so weak against the arrested terrorists that the courts would not find it difficult to dismiss the charges. The Pakistani army has a significant role in making the cases of the prosecution ineffective, reported Islam Khabar.

The only way Pakistan could be made to keep the promises it makes to curb the anti-terrorist financing is by blacklisting the country without providing any more lenience.

Pakistan's Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday acquitted six leaders of Hafiz Saeed-led Jamat-ud-Dawah (JuD), the front organisation for the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack, in a terror-financing case.

Lashkar-e-Taiba orchestrated the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks that killed more than 160 people.

According to Dawn, the trial court had sentenced nine-year imprisonment to each Prof Malik Zafar Iqbal, Yahya Mujahid, Nasrullah, Samiullah and Umar Bahadur while Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki had been awarded a six-month jail term. (ANI)

