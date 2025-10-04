Balochistan [Pakistan] October 4 (ANI): National Party President Abdul Malik Baloch said that the root causes of Balochistan's crises stem from unresolved democratic and national questions.

Speaking at an intellectual session during the Kech Cultural Festival, he emphasised that a multi-ethnic state can only maintain stability when all languages and cultures are treated with equal dignity.

He highlighted that genuine dialogue between the federal government and the province is the only viable way to address Balochistan's persistent challenges, as reported by Dawn.

According to Dawn, the event focused on education, civil society, and journalism in the province and was attended by prominent educationist Pervez Hoodbhoy, senior journalist Shehzada Zulfiqar, and Quetta Press Club President Irfan Saeed.

The speakers collectively urged reforms in education and media, calling for a more inclusive approach to governance and the protection of provincial rights.

Malik Baloch stated that Balochistan's literacy rate remains below 50 per cent, while poverty and social inequality continue to deepen. He stated that the people must be granted their rightful democratic and constitutional freedoms for progress to take root.

Pervez Hoodbhoy emphasised the importance of mother-tongue education at the primary level, stating that it enhances children's understanding and strengthens their cultural identity. Religion teaches morality, while science thrives on observation, reasoning, and experimentation, he stated.

Senior journalist Shehzada Zulfiqar stated that journalism in Balochistan faces severe constraints, with weakened press institutions and limited space for independent reporting.

He observed that social media is increasingly becoming a tool for cultural and civic expression, as highlighted by Dawn.

The president of the Quetta Press Club, Irfan Saeed, pointed out that journalism in the province is losing its essence.

He said journalists from the Makran region could play a pivotal role in bridging this gap, asserting that the cultural vibrancy seen in Kech reflects that "the real Balochistan is still alive," as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

