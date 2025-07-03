Balochistan [Pakistan], July 3 (ANI): The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has reported the brutal killings of two Baloch civilians in separate incidents in Kech and Awaran districts, as Pakistan's state-backed death squads continue to carry out extrajudicial violence across Balochistan.

According to BYC, 24-year-old Dolat Baloch, son of Charshamby, was shot dead in Hoshap Bazar on July 2 while accompanying his mother, who was collecting financial aid under the Benazir Income Support Programme. BYC mentioned in a post on X that a white Toyota Corolla intercepted them in the market. Without any warning, Dolat was fired upon at point-blank range in front of his family. The assailants fled in the direction of a nearby military camp, highlighting their impunity and protected status.

BYC, in a post on X, emphasised that this was not the first time Dolat's family had been harassed by state-affiliated armed groups. His killing has sparked outrage in the region, as the incident occurred in broad daylight and has further shaken public confidence in civilian safety under Pakistan's security establishment.

In a separate but equally chilling incident, BYC reported that on the night of June 29, Qadir Bakhsh, an elderly resident of Khandari village in Mashkay, district Awaran, was forcibly disappeared by personnel of the Pakistan Army and its proxy death squad. Hours later, his tortured and bullet-riddled body was found dumped near the village.

According to BYC, Qadir Bakhsh was the father of two sons who were both previously killed extrajudicially. His family has lived under constant surveillance and intimidation by the military for over a decade.

"Such acts are not isolated but part of a systematic campaign to terrorise and eliminate Baloch civilians, especially those with a history of resistance or political activism," BYC stated.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee has urged international human rights organisations and the United Nations to intervene and hold the Pakistan Army accountable for what it described as "institutionalised war crimes and crimes against humanity" in Balochistan. (ANI)

