Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] October 7 (ANI): Pakistan's recent "peace deal" with protesters in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK) is being viewed as a desperate and hollow move to buy time, mislead the global community, and conceal the country's decades-long oppression in the region.

In a post shared on the social media platform X, human rights activist Tasleema Akhter stated that for years, residents of POJK and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) have endured Pakistan's illegal occupation, suffering from political marginalisation, economic deprivation, and a complete denial of fundamental human rights. The Pakistan Army systematically inflicts violence and intimidation upon civilians, subjecting peaceful protesters to harassment, torture, and indiscriminate force. These actions have once again exposed Pakistan's hypocrisy and disregard for democratic principles and humanitarian values, she stated.

Despite Islamabad's repeated claims of bringing peace and development, the reality on the ground tells a different story. Pakistan has been accused of exploiting the region's rich natural resources while leaving its people in abject poverty. The so-called "peace agreements" are merely political tools designed to maintain Islamabad's grip over the territories through false assurances and propaganda, rather than addressing the legitimate grievances of the local population, Tasleema Akhter stated.

The growing discontent among the people of POJK and PoGB is not driven by external influence but by Pakistan's own corruption, injustice, and repressive governance. Their anger stems from years of exploitation and suppression under military dominance. The two regions are integral parts of India, forcibly occupied by Pakistan through military aggression and continued violations, she asserted.

Appeals have been made to the United Nations, global human rights organisations, and the international community to hold Pakistan accountable for its crimes against civilians and its unlawful control over these territories. The people of POJK and PoGB seek genuine justice, freedom, and dignity, not deceptive peace deals. As global attention turns once again to the region, one truth stands firm- Pakistan's fabricated narratives cannot conceal the growing call for freedom from its oppressive rule. (ANI)

