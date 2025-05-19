Islamabad [Pakistan], May 19 (ANI): Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar departed for a three-day official visit to China on Monday. He is travelling to Beijing at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, ARY News reported.

For his visit to China from May 19-21, Dar is accompanied by Pakistan's Special Representative for Afghanistan, Mohammad Sadiq. This marks his first visit to China since India and Pakistan agreed for the cessation of hostilities.

During the visit, Dar will hold talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the evolving regional situation in South Asia and its implications for peace and stability, his office announced in a statement.

The two sides will review bilateral ties and exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest. Dar's visit forms part of the ongoing high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China. It also underscores the shared commitment of the two nations to further strengthen the 'All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.'

Dar will also hold a meeting with the Chinese Prime Minister, ARY News reported, citing sources. Taliban-appointed Foreign Minister Ameer Khan Muttaqi will arrive in China on May 20.

Foreign Ministers of China, Afghanistan and Pakistan will hold a trilateral meeting in Beijing, ARY News reported, citing sources. The three leaders will discuss the current regional situation in the wake of tensions between India and Pakistan, as per sources. According to sources, the leaders will also discuss the promotion of mutual trade and security cooperation. Tensions between India and Pakistan rose following the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people and injured several others. In response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7, targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).

Following the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across airbases in Pakistan. On May 10, India and Pakistan reached an understanding on the cessation of hostilities. (ANI)

