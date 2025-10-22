Balochistan [Pakistan], October 22 (ANI): The grim chapter of enforced disappearances in Balochistan has taken another disturbing turn, with reports of a young man from Mastung district being forcibly taken away by Pakistani security forces.

The victim, Adnan Rind, was abducted for the second time after armed personnel raided his mobile phone shop in Mastung. Since his detention, his whereabouts remain unknown, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

Also Read | 'Spoke to PM Narendra Modi, He's Not Going to Buy Much Oil From Russia': Donald Trump Repeats His Claim About India's Import of Russian Oil.

According to The Balochistan Post, the armed men not only arrested Adnan but also returned to the shop, broke its lock, and confiscated mobile phones and other valuables. The incident has reignited anger among locals, who view it as yet another example of Pakistan's long-running campaign of intimidation and disappearances across Balochistan.

This is not the first time Rind has been targeted. In September 2024, Adnan was taken from his home in Killi Kark, Mastung, during a midnight raid. He remained in illegal detention for several weeks before being freed without charges, a pattern common among Baloch victims of state actions.

Also Read | Diwali 2025 Celebration at White House: PM Narendra Modi Thanks US President Donald Trump for Deepavali Wishes, Calls for 'United' Fight Against Terror.

Human rights organisations, both within Pakistan and abroad, have repeatedly criticised the government for its failure to curb such abuses. They describe the situation as a persistent policy of enforced silence, where victims are abducted without due process, families are left helpless, and perpetrators enjoy total impunity.

Meanwhile, in a rare development, three previously missing persons were released in Karachi, Kalat, and Tump. Among them, Kashif Yaqoob, missing since July, returned home in Karachi on 21 October, while Abdul Nasir from Mastung and Adham Nasir from Buleda were also freed recently, as cited by The Balochistan Post.

These irregular releases fail to mask the underlying crisis, an entrenched system of disappearances that continues to haunt the people of Balochistan, where justice remains elusive and fear has become an everyday reality, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)