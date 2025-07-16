Islamabad [Pakistan], July 16 (ANI): Members of Pakistan's National Assembly Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives has nexpressed grave concern over the "poor regulatory environment" in the petroleum sector after it was revealed that nearly half of the country's liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) bowsers are operating without any registration or oversight, Dawn News reported.

Chairing the meeting, MNA Abdul Qadir Gillani referred to the January 27 LPG tanker explosion in Multan, stating that such tragedies are becoming increasingly frequent.

"Providing meagre aid to victims is not a solution. This must stop, we must take action against those found responsible," he asserted, according to Dawn News.

The committee was informed that of around 2,000 bowsers transporting LPG across the country, only 800 are registered with the Department of Explosives, and a mere 247 are licensed by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra). This startling gap in regulation raised serious questions about public safety, Dawn News reported.

Committee members criticised the unchecked and hazardous sale of LPG in plastic bags in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and incidents of LPG theft in Sindh. Several lawmakers condemned Ogra for its failure to monitor and regulate LPG transport and safety measures effectively. The panel noted that there was little surveillance, infrequent inspections, and poor coordination between regulatory bodies, Dawn News reported.

Officials from the petroleum regulatory authority acknowledged the regulatory lapses and admitted that existing laws were inadequate. They cited recent efforts, including setting up a regional office in Multan and initiating awareness campaigns. However, the committee expressed dissatisfaction with the accountability process and termed the Rs 600,000 compensation to Multan victims "measly," urging stricter action and immediate suspension of licences of entities under investigation, Dawn News reported.

In a separate agenda item, the subcommittee, led by Syed Samiul Hassan Gillani, presented findings on development projects formerly handled by the defunct Public Works Department (PWD). Concerns were raised about the operational capacity of Pakistan Infrastructure Development Company Ltd (PIDCL), with members warning that merely transferring PWD personnel would not resolve systemic inefficiencies and corruption, Dawn News reported.

The committee reconstituted the subcommittee to review the status of ongoing projects and submit findings within 30 days, stressing the need for a transparent and effective federal-provincial coordination body, Dawn News reported. (ANI)

