Lahore [Pakistan] October 22 (ANI): Internet and TV cable operators in Lahore have lashed out at the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) for what they call an illegal and reckless campaign of cutting their cables across the city, accusing the utility of acting without any legal notice or consultation. The operators urged the Punjab government and the Ministry of Energy to take strict action against Lesco for "disrupting public communication services" and causing inconvenience to millions of users, as reported by Dawn.

According to Dawn, the city's major neighbourhoods, including Johar Town, Garden Town, Muslim Town, Iqbal Town, and Sabzazar, have witnessed Lesco teams severing internet and TV lines attached to electric poles. Operators claim their services have been crippled overnight, severely affecting business operations and customer access. One representative from a leading cable company said that despite repeated requests for negotiation, Lesco officials continued to destroy infrastructure. "We were open to dialogue, but they resorted to vandalism. Our customers are furious," he stated.

Lesco officials, however, defended their actions, alleging that cable providers have been using electricity poles unlawfully without paying the mandatory Rs50 per pole per month. He said cable firms refuse to remove unused wires, which overloads poles and spoils the city's visual appeal. Lesco's CEO Ramzan Butt called the operators "defaulters for over two decades," claiming they have not paid even a fraction of the charges owed. "We are only asking them to sign agreements and pay their dues. Is that unfair?" he questioned, as cited by Dawn.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Telecommunication Access Providers Association (PTAPA) condemned Lesco's actions, saying telecom cables were being cut in Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Faisalabad. PTAPA President Dr Shahid Farooq Alvi stated that the government had failed to protect licensed telecom operators despite existing agreements, warning that legal proceedings could follow if Lesco's "destructive drive" persists, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

