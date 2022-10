Ramallah (West Bank), Oct 10 (AP) A 12-year-old Palestinian boy died on Monday after being shot and wounded by Israeli soldiers during a weekend army raid in a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Mahmoud Samoudi was shot in the abdomen on Saturday during an army raid in Jenin, a refugee camp and stronghold of armed Palestinians.

Also Read | Malaysia PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob Dissolves Parliament, Calls Snap Polls.

During the raid, soldiers entered the camp and surrounded a house. In videos circulated on social media, exchanges of fire could be heard.

At the time, Palestinian health officials said two teens, ages 16 and 18, were killed and that 11 people were wounded.

Also Read | Indian Hackers Trying To Steal Data From Pakistan’s Diplomatic Missions Abroad, Alleges Pak Telecom Authority; Issues Warning to Staffers.

The Israeli army did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Monday's death.

Israel has been carrying out nightly arrest raids across the West Bank since a spate of attacks against Israelis in the spring killed 19 people. The army said it had traced some of the perpetrators of those attacks back to Jenin.

Israeli fire has killed more than 100 Palestinians during that time, making it the deadliest year in the occupied territory since 2015.

The Israeli military says the vast majority of those killed were militants or stone-throwers who endangered the soldiers. But several civilians have also been killed during Israel's months-long operation, including a veteran journalist and a lawyer who apparently drove unwittingly into a battle zone.

Local youths who took to the streets in response to the invasion of their neighbourhoods have also been killed.

Israel says the arrest raids are meant to dismantle militant networks. The Palestinians say the operations are aimed at strengthening Israel's 55-year military occupation of territories they want for an independent state. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)