Jerusalem, Apr 1 (AP) A Palestinian journalist, his wife and kids were killed on Tuesday by an Israeli strike on their home in Gaza.

Mohamed Salah Bardawil was a journalist with the Hamas-affiliated Aqsa Radio. He was the nephew of Salah Bardawil, a well-known member of Hamas' political bureau who Israel killed last month in a strike that also killed his wife.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the strike, which hit the journalist's home early Tuesday in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.

Associated Press footage showed the building completely collapsed, with dried blood splatted on the grey rubble. Nearby, a child's school notebook, dust-covered dolls and clothing lay half-buried in the ruins.

Fathi Nushasi, a Khan Younis resident who lives nearby, said the airstrike felt like an earthquake.

"I've witnessed many wars, but I have never seen anything like what happened to us. The rubble entered our bedroom,” he said.

Dozens of people gathered at Nasser Hospital for funeral prayers, with one man crying in anguish, “Those were children sleeping!” A press vest was placed over Bardawil's body bag.

Israel has killed over 170 journalists and media workers since the war with Hamas began in October 2023, the Committee to Protect Journalists estimated as of March 24. Most recently, prominent Al Jazeera journalist Hossam Shabat was killed by a strike on his car. (AP)

