Islamabad [Pakistan], March 5 (ANI): Army Chief Asim Munir has said that lasting peace between Pakistan and Afghanistan was contingent upon the Taliban regime renouncing support for terrorism and terrorist organisations.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday, Munir made the remarks during his visit to Wana in South Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where he reviewed the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness along the Western border with Afghanistan, Dawn reported.

"He reiterated that peace could only prevail between both sides if the Afghan Taliban renounced their support for terrorism and terrorist organisations," the statement said.

During the visit, Field Marshal Munir laid a floral wreath at the martyrs' monument to honour personnel who had laid down their lives in defence of the country.

"He offered fateha and reaffirmed that the sacrifices of shuhada remain the cornerstone of Pakistan's security and resilience," the statement said.

Munir was given a detailed briefing on the overall security environment, ongoing intelligence-based operations and border management measures. "The Field Marshal was briefed in detail regarding the ongoing Operation Ghazab Lil Haq and developments along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border," it said.

He also interacted with officers and troops stationed in forward areas and praised their professionalism and morale amid continued skirmishes. "He lauded their steadfast commitment to safeguarding Pakistan's sovereignty and ensuring peace and stability in the region," it said.

Referring to militant activity, the ISPR statement noted that Munir stressed the use of Afghan soil by Fitna al Khawarij and Fitna al Hindustan for attacks against Pakistan was unacceptable.

"The Field Marshal emphasised that the use of Afghan soil by Fitna al Khawarij and Fitna al Hindustan for acts of terrorism against Pakistan was unacceptable and all necessary measures would be taken to neutralise the threat emanating from across the border," the statement said.

Fitna al Khawarij is a term used by the Pakistani state for members of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), while Fitna al Hindustan refers to militant groups operating in Balochistan.

Appreciating the operational readiness of the Pakistan Army, Munir expressed confidence in the combat preparedness and resilience of formations deployed along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, it added.

Relations between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban have deteriorated sharply in recent years. Border clashes erupted in October last year across the 2,600-kilometre frontier. Following the tensions, Turkiye and Qatar mediated talks in Doha. While the first round resulted in a fragile ceasefire, subsequent rounds failed to produce a concrete agreement, with only a broad understanding to develop a verification mechanism, Dawn reported.

On February 22, Pakistan carried out overnight strikes targeting alleged terrorist camps in Nangarhar and Paktika provinces of Afghanistan. In retaliation, the Afghan Taliban launched attacks along the border, prompting Pakistan to initiate Operation Ghazab Lil Haq on February 26.

In a recent media briefing, a senior security official stated that Pakistan would continue cross-border operations until Kabul provides verifiable guarantees against terrorism facilitation.

"Operations in Afghanistan will end when Afghanistan's Taliban Regime provides verifiable assurance of compliance to Pakistan's demand of quitting facilitation of Fitna al Khawarij and Fitna al Hindustan. We are in no hurry," the top official said in an interaction with journalists, Dawn reported. (ANI)

