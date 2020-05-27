World News | Pentagon Says Army Reservist Dies of COVID-19

World. (File Image)

Washington, May 27 (AP) The Pentagon has said that an Army reservist from Wisconsin has died of COVID-19.

The name of the Army reservist and other details were not immediately released.

Also Read | Uddhav Thackeray Calls Meeting With Alliance Partners at Varsha Bungalow Today: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 27, 2020.

He is the third member of the US military to die of the virus, and the first since the death in mid-April of a crew member of the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier.

Officials on Tuesday said the reservist was not on active duty and not involved in coronavirus-related work for the military.

Also Read | China Lodges Strong Protest with India Over Virtual Presence of Indian MPs at Swearing-in Ceremony of Taiwan's Re-elected President Tsai.

A New Jersey Army National Guard soldier in late March was the first member of the military to die of COVID-19.

In all, 6,118 members of the military have been infected with the coronavirus, of which 3,460 have recovered, according to the Pentagon. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)