Minnetonka (US), Apr 14 (AP) A person was arrested near UnitedHealthcare's headquarters after reports of an intruder, months after the company's CEO was killed, authorities said Monday.

Police in the Minneapolis suburb of Minnetonka said the suspect was arrested outside of the United Healthcare corporate campus.

The Minnetonka Police Department confirmed the arrest after initially tweeting just before 11:30 am that there was a large police presence at the health insurance company.

The department later posted that a suspect was placed into custody without incident.

“There is no threat to the public,” the department said. “We are continuing to clear the scene at this time.” (AP)

