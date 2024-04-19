In a shocking incident in the United States, a man allegedly set himself on fire outside Donald Trump's trial in New York. As per reports, the alleged incident occurred outside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse in New York. A video of the alleged incident has also gone viral on social media. The viral clip shows a man setting himself ablaze outside Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial in New York. "Someone just set themself on fire live while FOX was reporting from courthouse," a user on X said. Jury Selection Could Be Nearing a Close in Donald Trump’s Hush Money Trial in New York.

Man Sets Himself on Fire Outside Donald Trump's Trial in US

NOW - Man just set himself on fire outside of the Trump trial.pic.twitter.com/5Lq4Rkcp8h — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 19, 2024

Man Sets Himself on Fire in New York

JUST IN: Man sets himself on fire outside Manhattan Criminal Courthouse — BNO News (@BNONews) April 19, 2024

