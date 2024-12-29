Lima [Peru], December 29 (ANI/WAM): Massive waves of up to 13 feet (four metres) are pummeling the coasts of Peru, leaving scores of ports closed on Saturday, authorities said.

Peru closed 91 of its 121 ports until 1st January, the National Emergency Operations Centre said on its X social media account.

Callao, which sits adjacent to the capital Lima and is home to Peru's largest port, has closed several beaches and barred tourist and fishing boats from venturing out.

Many beaches along the central and northern stretches of the country were closed to prevent risk to human life, authorities said.

Dozens of fishing boats were damaged, while those that were spared were still unable to work in the dangerous conditions.

The waves, according to the Peruvian navy, are being generated off the US coast by winds along the ocean's surface. (ANI/WAM)

