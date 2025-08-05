New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Philippines President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House during his maiden State Visit to India.

Earlier in the day, President Marcos Jr was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, where he was received by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi. As part of the welcome, the visiting dignitary was presented with a Guard of Honour.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "A special welcome for a special partner! President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr of the Philippines, on his maiden State Visit to India, was welcomed by a Guard of Honour & ceremonial welcome. Warmly greeted by President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan."

Rashtrapati Bhavan also posted on X, stating, "President Droupadi Murmu accorded a ceremonial welcome to H.E. Mr Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr., President of the Republic of the Philippines at Rashtrapati Bhavan."

Addressing the media at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Marcos Jr said the world now refers to what was once the Asia Pacific Region as the Indo-Pacific Region.

"Indo Pacific is the correct evolution of Asia Pacific," the visiting Philippines President said while addressing reporters at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhawan in the national capital today.

Marcos said that this is a reaffirmation of the alliance between Indian and the Philippines.

On Monday, he held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as he marked the beginning of his five-day state visit to the country.

This is the first visit by the President of the Southeast Asian country to India since he assumed office back in 2022, marking a significant milestone, as his visit aligns with the celebration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

He is accompanied by First Lady Louise Araneta Marcos and a high-level delegation, including several Ministers from his Cabinet.

The Philippines' President is visiting India from August 4-8. (ANI)

