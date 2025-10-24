Berlin [Germany], October 24 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, held talks with Valdis Dombrovskis, EU Commissioner for Economy and Productivity, in Berlin.

The discussion focused on the ongoing negotiations for the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Also Read | Earthquake in Pakistan: Quake of Magnitude 3.7 on Richter Scale Jolts Country.

In a post on X, Goyal wrote, "Delighted to meet my friend Valdis Dombrovskis, EU Commissioner for Economy and Productivity, and for Implementation and Simplification, over lunch in Berlin. We discussed the significant progress in the India-EU Free Trade Agreement negotiations and our commitment to resolving outstanding issues for a balanced and mutually beneficial trade deal."

https://x.com/PiyushGoyal/status/1981723151731220607

Also Read | Afghanistan Plans To Build Dam Over Kunar River That Flows Into Pakistan, Days After Border Clashes.

Earlier, Goyal also held talks with Rene Obermann, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Airbus. Goyal was impressed by Obermann's confidence in India's growth story.

In a post on X, he said, "Wonderful meeting with Rene Obermann, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Airbus. Delighted to hear his confidence in India's growth story. We discussed how Airbus plans to further strengthen its partnership with India by leveraging the country's remarkable engineering and technological talent, forward-looking policy initiatives, and improved Ease of Doing Business."

https://x.com/PiyushGoyal/status/1981724812512010437

At the Berlin Global Dialogue, he participated in the panel discussion titled 'Growing Together: Trade and Alliances in a Changing World'.

He said, "Delighted to participate in the panel discussion on 'Growing Together: Trade and Alliances in a Changing World' at the Berlin Global Dialogue. Emphasised on how India continues to look at its trade partnerships from the prism of long-term mutual growth. Highlighted the vast opportunities that are opening up in the country for global companies to participate in and build for the future."

https://x.com/PiyushGoyal/status/1981673695270859107

He said that India will not sign any trade deal in a "hurry" as New Delhi views trade agreements as an opportunity to build deeper trust and partnerships. He said India is exploring new markets and looking at "stronger demand impetus" within the country.

Speaking at the Berlin Global Dialogue on Friday, the Minister emphasised that India views trade agreements as an opportunity to build deeper trust and partnerships.

"India never thinks decisions in a rush or on the pressure of the moment, and we've accepted that there are tariffs on us, we're looking at how to overcome that. We're looking at newer markets. We are looking at a stronger demand impetus within the Indian economy," the Minister said during a panel discussion, referring to the tariffs imposed by the US. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)