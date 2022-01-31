New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated his Portugal counterpart, Antonio Costa, for his resounding performance in the parliamentary elections and expressed his desire to continue deepening the time-tested relationship with the European country.

"Congratulations to my friend @antoniocostapm for resounding performance in the parliamentary elections in Portugal and his re-election. Look forward to continue deepening the warm and time-tested relationship with Portugal," PM Modi tweeted.

Also Read | Pakistan Media Freedom Report: Press Freedom Deteriorated in 2021 Compared to Previous Two Years in the Country.

On Sunday, Portugal's Socialist Party, led by Costa, won a clear majority in the snap parliamentary election, garnering 41.63 per cent of the votes.

"An absolute majority doesn't mean absolute power. It doesn't mean to govern alone. It's an increased responsibility and it means to govern with and for all Portuguese," Costa said in his speech following the results.

Also Read | Indian Descent Man Sentenced for 15 Months in Prison by Minneapolis Court for Sexually Abusing 16-Year-Old Boy on Plane.

"I must interpret this victory as a vote of confidence, as a huge personal responsibility, to promote the necessary consensus in parliament," he added said while recalling his leadership in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

In October last year, an impasse over the 2022 State Budget triggered the dissolution of parliament and the snap election. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)