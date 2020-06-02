World News | PM Modi Expresses Concern Regarding Civil Disturbances in US in Phone Call with Trump

World. (File Image)

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation on Tuesday with US President Donald Trump during which he expressed concern regarding the ongoing civil disturbances in the US and conveyed his best wishes for an early resolution of the situation.

A PMO release said that the two leaders discussed a wide range of issues including the next G-7 Summit the situation on the India-China border and the need for reforms in the World Health Organisation.

"Prime Minister Modi expressed concern regarding the ongoing civil disturbances in the US and conveyed his best wishes for an early resolution of the situation," the release said.

Protests and clashes have erupted in several US cities after death of an black man--George Floyd--in Minneapolis in police custody last month.

The release said that President Trump warmly recalled his visit to India in February.

The Prime Minister said that the visit had been memorable and historic on many accounts and had also added new dynamism to the bilateral relationship.

"The exceptional warmth and candor of the conversation reflected the special nature of the Indo-US ties, as well as the friendship and mutual esteem between both leaders," the release said. (ANI)

