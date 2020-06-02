PM Narendra Modi Dials US President Donald Trump, Discusses COVID-19 Pandemic, G-7 Among Other Issues

File image of PM Modi with Donald Trump | (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

New Delhi, June 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation amid Indo-Sino border dispute along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. The Prime Minister called it a “productive and warm conversation”. PM Modi and Trump discussed various issues including the US presidency of G-7 summit, COVID-19 Pandemic and reforms of the World Held Organisation. India Denies Donald Trump's Claim That PM Narendra Modi Spoke to US President And is Not in 'Good Mood' Over LAC Standoff With China.

Reports also claimed that both the leaders also discussed India-China standoff and recent protest in the US over the killing of George Floyd. PM Modi tweeted, “The richness and depth of India-US consultations will remain an important pillar of the post-COVID global architecture.” In another tweet, he said, “Had a warm and productive conversation with my friend President @realDonaldTrump. We discussed his plans for the US Presidency of G-7, the COVID-19 pandemic, and many other issues.

Tweets by PM Modi:

The richness and depth of India-US consultations will remain an important pillar of the post-COVID global architecture. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2020

The Prime Minister's telephonic conversation with Trump came at a time when tensions are brewing along the China border in Ladakh. Earlier, Trump had also offered to mediate between India and China to resolve the conflict. However, India rejected the offer. Last week, Trump had also claimed that he spoke to PM Modi, who is not in "good mood" about the ongoing situation with Beijing. India denied the claim. It said that PM Modi did not talk to Trump since April 4 this year.