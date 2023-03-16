New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences over loss of lives in Malawi, Mozambique and Madagascar due to Cyclone Freddy.

He said India stands with the people of the affected countries in tough times.

"Distressed by the devastation due to Cyclone Freddy in Malawi, Mozambique and Madagascar. Condolences to President @LAZARUSCHAKWERA, President Filipe Nyusi and President @SE_Rajoelina, bereaved families and those affected by the cyclone. India stands with you in this tough time," PM Modi said in a tweet.

At least 190 people have died after Tropical Cyclone Freddy ripped through southern Malawi, CNN reported citing local authorities. Survivors continue to look for loved ones in badly-hit regions. At least 584 have been injured and 37 people have been reported missing in Malawi.

On Tuesday, the Malawi Ministry of Natural Resources and Climate Change noted that the cyclone is "weakening but will continue to cause torrential rains associated with windy conditions in most parts of Southern Malawi districts."

"The threat of heavy flooding and damaging winds remains very high," the report said.

In Mozambique, at least 10 people were killed and 13 injured in the Zambezia province, CNN cited state broadcaster Radio Mozambique. Cyclone Freddy has broken records for the longest-lasting storm of its kind after making landfall in Mozambique for a second time, more than two weeks after the first.

More than 22,000 people have been displaced by the tropical storm, as per the news report. Guy Taylor, chief of advocacy, communications and partnerships for UNICEF in Mozambique said, "It's quite likely that number will go up." Taylor noted that the size or strength of the storm was much higher than the last time," as per the news report.

The storm hit the eastern coast of Madagascar on February 21 before slamming into Mozambique a few days later, bringing torrential rain, destructive winds and flooding. The storm destroyed houses and affected nearly 2 million people. At least 15 people have died in Madagascar since Freddy first hit at the end of February, Africa News reported. (ANI)

