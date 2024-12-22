Kuwait City [Kuwait], December 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday honoured with Kuwait's highest civilian award 'The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer',

The Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah, awarded the PM.

The 'Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer' is awarded to Heads of State, foreign Sovereigns and members of foreign royal families.

PM Modi also held bilateral talks with Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah in Kuwait.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal elaborated on the meeting between PM Modi and Amir of Kuwait and said that their discussions focused on exploring ways to take India-Kuwait bilateral ties to new heights.

In a post on X, Jaiswal wrote, "A significant step forward: India-Kuwait relations elevated to a 'Strategic Partnership'! PM @narendramodi met HH Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of Kuwait at the Bayan Palace, Kuwait." "Discussions focused on exploring ways to take India-Kuwait bilateral ties to new heights. PM expressed his gratitude to HH the Amir for the welfare of the Indian community in Kuwait," the post added

Earlier, PM Modi received a rousing ceremonial welcome and a Guard of Honour in Kuwait during his state trip to the Gulf country. PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the Bayan Palace, Kuwait. The Amir of Kuwait was also present during the ceremony.

The details of the meeting were also shared by the Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs on X.

"A special welcome on historic visit! PM @narendramodi arrives at the Bayan Palace in Kuwait to a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour. Warmly received by HH Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, PM of Kuwait. Extensive talks with HH the Amir, Crown Prince and PM of Kuwait lie ahead."

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to the Gulf nation of Kuwait at the invitation of Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of the State of Kuwait. This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in 43 years.

On his arrival, PM Modi was received by Kuwait's first Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence and Interior, Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, along with the country's Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya and several other dignitaries.

The Indian diaspora in Kuwait expressed a wave of excitement and enthusiasm ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the community event 'Hala Modi' at Shaikh Saad Al Abdullah Indoor Sports Complex.

On Saturday, he visited the Gulf Spic Labour Camp in Kuwait, where he interacted with Indian workers and highlighted their contribution to the country's development.PM Modi spoke about the aspirations of Indian workers, linking them to his vision for a "Viksit Bharat 2047." (ANI)

