Male [Maldives], July 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu held a meeting in Male.

The meeting was held after PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Republic Square.

Also Read | Microsoft Layoffs: CEO Satya Nadella Sends Memo to Employees, Explains What Led to Massive Job Cuts in 2025.

PM Modi is visiting Maldives at the invitation of President Muizzu and will attend the country's 60th Independence Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour.

The two leaders met at Republic Square following the ceremonial welcome, which included a 21-gun salute, Guard of Honour by the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF), and a cultural dance performance by children. The national anthems of both countries were also played during the reception.

Also Read | PM Modi in Maldives: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Accorded Ceremonial Welcome, Guard of Honour at Republic Square in Male (See Pics and Video).

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that said the visit marks 60 years of diplomatic ties between India and the Maldives.

"Commemorating 60 years of special & historic India-Maldives ties. PM Narendra Modi arrived at the Republic Square to a warm & colourful ceremonial welcome & Guard of Honour. Warmly welcomed by President Dr Mohamed Muizzu. Delegation level talks lie ahead," he posted on X.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1948697788918759922

The Maldivian president said in a post on X, "Prime Minister of India, His Excellency Shri Narendra Modi receives a ceremonial welcome during his state visit to the Maldives. His Excellency President Dr Mohamed Muizzu received the Prime Minister at Republic Square, where Aminiya School students performed a cultural dance. MNDF presented the Prime Minister with a 21-gun salute following which he inspected a Guard of Honour."

https://x.com/presidencymv/status/1948694382883868782

During his visit, PM Modi also met ministers and officials of the Maldivian Cabinet at Republic Square. The Ministry of Defence building in Male prominently displayed a giant photograph of Prime Minister Modi to mark the occasion.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi hoped that strong ties between both nations would greatly benefit the people.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1948666753992568990

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1948622130087711112

In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, "Landed in Male. Deeply touched by the gesture of President Muizzu to come to the airport to welcome me. I am confident that India-Maldives friendship will scale new heights of progress in the times to come." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)