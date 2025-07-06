Buenos Aires, Jul 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday left for Brazil, where he will attend the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro after concluding his "productive" two-day visit to Argentina.

Modi is on a five-nation visit, and Argentina was his third stop.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, Argentine President Javier Milei Agree to Diversify India-Argentina Trade Basket, Vows to Expand Cooperation in Defence, Security and Minerals (Watch Videos).

"My visit to Argentina has been a productive one. I am confident that our discussions will add significant momentum to our bilateral friendship and fulfil the strong potential that exists. I thank President Milei, the Government, and the people of Argentina for their warmth," he said in an X post.

"After a fruitful visit to Argentina, PM @narendramodi has departed from Buenos Aires for Rio de Janeiro, Brazil," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X.

Also Read | Dalai Lama Birthday: 'Will Continue to Focus on Promoting Human Values', Tibetan Spiritual Leader on His 90th Birth Anniversary Eve.

During his visit, Modi held talks with President Javier Milei and agreed to diversify the bilateral trade basket.

In their wide-ranging talks, the two leaders emphasised boosting bilateral defence cooperation as it will serve each other's strategic interests.

In the meeting, the prime minister also thanked President Milei for extending strong support to India following the Pahalgam terror attack and appreciated Argentina's solidarity during this difficult period.

Though Modi visited Argentina in 2018 to attend the G20 summit, this was the first bilateral visit to the country by an Indian prime minister after a gap of 57 years.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi laid a wreath here at the memorial of General Jose de San Martin, regarded as a national hero in Argentina.

During his visit to Brazil, he will attend the BRICS Summit, among other engagements.

In his departure statement, Prime Minister Modi said India is committed to BRICS as a vital platform for cooperation among emerging economies.

"Together, we strive for a more peaceful, equitable, just, democratic and balanced multipolar world order," he said.

BRICS, consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, has been expanded with five additional members: Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

Modi arrived here from Trinidad and Tobago where he held bilateral talks with counterpart Kamla Persad-Bissessar and the two countries inked six agreements to shore up their cooperation in several sectors, including infrastructure, pharmaceuticals and culture.

In the final leg of his visit, Modi will travel to Namibia.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)