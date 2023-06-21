Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport, leaving for Washington DC(Photo/ANI)

New York [US], June 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a maiden state visit to the US, emplaned for Washington DC on Wednesday after overseeing a special Yoga session on the lawns of the United Nations headquarters in New York City.

The event, organised to mark the 9th edition of the International Day of Yoga, also created a Guinness World Record for most nationalities performing Yoga together.

After landing in Washington DC, PM Modi will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of Prime Minister Modi the same evening.

PM Modi will also address a joint sitting of the US Congress on the same day.

On June 23, Prime Minister Modi will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

In addition to official engagements, Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to have several interactions with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders.

He will also meet members of the Indian diaspora. (ANI)

