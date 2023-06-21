Mumbai, June 21: In a tragic incident, a woman was shot and killed by her toddler, who found the gun and accidently fired at her in their home in Ohio. The deceased woman was pregnant, and as a result, her unborn child also died in the shooting. The incident occurred around 1:11 pm on Friday in Norwalk, Ohio, in the United States.

According to the reports, the deceased was identified as 31-year-old Laura Ilg. The woman called the dispatchers and informed them that she was shot in her back accidentally by her toddler after he got hold of the gun. Police Chief Dave Smith informed local media outlets on Tuesday that police officers swiftly transported the woman to the nearby Fisher-Titus Medical Center. Upon arrival, she underwent an emergency C-section. Tragically, despite the doctors' efforts, the 33-week unborn baby could not be saved. Karnataka Shocker: Teen Accidentally Shoots 7-Year-Old Brother Dead While Playing in Kanakapura.

The Police Chief further disclosed that the baby boy would have been Ilg's second child had he survived. Sadly, Ilg herself succumbed to her injuries three hours later, around 5 pm on Friday. Smith added that before calling the police, the woman first called her husband, who was at work, but he could not attend the call. Gun Violence in US: 216 Mass Shootings and 6,692 Deaths So Far in 2023, Says Report.

According to the reports, the woman was doing laundry when the incident happened. Police seized a SIG Sauer micro 9 mm handgun. According to Ilg, she was completely unaware that her child could hold a gun, let alone discharge it. The police chief confirmed that Ilg's husband reported the ownership of the firearm to the authorities. Presently, the 2-year-old boy remains under the custody of his father, as stated by Smith. The police chief has indicated that the incident is being treated as an unintentional shooting.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2023 08:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).