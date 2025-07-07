World News | PM Modi Meets Cuban President; Discuss Ties in Pharma, UPI on Sidelines of BRICS

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez on Sunday discussed ways to bolster bilateral ties across key sectors such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, traditional medicine and digital public infrastructure during a meeting on the sidelines of the 17th BRICS Summit.

Agency News PTI| Jul 07, 2025 05:42 AM IST
A+
A-
World News | PM Modi Meets Cuban President; Discuss Ties in Pharma, UPI on Sidelines of BRICS
Representational Image (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Rio de Janeiro, Jul 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez on Sunday discussed ways to bolster bilateral ties across key sectors such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, traditional medicine and digital public infrastructure during a meeting on the sidelines of the 17th BRICS Summit.

According to an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), both leaders also exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in areas including Ayurveda, Unified Payment Interface (UPI), disaster management, and capacity building.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Highlights Pahalgam Terror Attack at BRICS Summit 2025, Says Condemning Terrorism Should Be Our 'Principle', Not Just 'Convenience'.

The two leaders agreed to work on issues of concern to the global South, including in the areas of health, pandemics and climate change. They appreciated the cooperation between the two countries in the multilateral arena, the statement added.

"PM Narendra Modi met with President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez of Cuba on the sidelines of the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Also Read |

  • Festivals
    World Zoonoses Day 2025 Date and Significance: Here’s What You Know About the Historic Day When Louis Pasteur Successfully Administered the First Rabies Vaccine to Human World Zoonoses Day 2025 Date and Significance: Here’s What You Know About the Historic Day When Louis Pasteur Successfully Administered the First Rabies Vaccine to Human
  • Videos
    IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 Day 4 Stat Highlights: Shubman Gill’s Marathon Knock, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj’s Bowling Push England Back IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 Day 4 Stat Highlights: Shubman Gill’s Marathon Knock, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj’s Bowling Push England Back
    • Close
    Search

    World News | PM Modi Meets Cuban President; Discuss Ties in Pharma, UPI on Sidelines of BRICS

    Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez on Sunday discussed ways to bolster bilateral ties across key sectors such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, traditional medicine and digital public infrastructure during a meeting on the sidelines of the 17th BRICS Summit.

    Agency News PTI| Jul 07, 2025 05:42 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    World News | PM Modi Meets Cuban President; Discuss Ties in Pharma, UPI on Sidelines of BRICS
    Representational Image (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

    Rio de Janeiro, Jul 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez on Sunday discussed ways to bolster bilateral ties across key sectors such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, traditional medicine and digital public infrastructure during a meeting on the sidelines of the 17th BRICS Summit.

    According to an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), both leaders also exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in areas including Ayurveda, Unified Payment Interface (UPI), disaster management, and capacity building.

    Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Highlights Pahalgam Terror Attack at BRICS Summit 2025, Says Condemning Terrorism Should Be Our 'Principle', Not Just 'Convenience'.

    The two leaders agreed to work on issues of concern to the global South, including in the areas of health, pandemics and climate change. They appreciated the cooperation between the two countries in the multilateral arena, the statement added.

    "PM Narendra Modi met with President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez of Cuba on the sidelines of the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

    Also Read | Lion Attack in Australia: Woman Severely Injured After Lion Grabs Her Arm Through Fence at Darling Downs Zoo in Queensland; Investigation Underway.

    He posted, "Both leaders exchanged views on various facets of India-Cuba relationship including in the areas of economic cooperation, biotechnology, pharma, Ayurveda and traditional medicine, Digital Public Infrastructure and UPI, disaster management, and capacity building." PTI

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    • PTI| Jul 07, 2025 05:42 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    World News | PM Modi Meets Cuban President; Discuss Ties in Pharma, UPI on Sidelines of BRICS
    Representational Image (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

    Rio de Janeiro, Jul 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez on Sunday discussed ways to bolster bilateral ties across key sectors such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, traditional medicine and digital public infrastructure during a meeting on the sidelines of the 17th BRICS Summit.

    According to an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), both leaders also exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in areas including Ayurveda, Unified Payment Interface (UPI), disaster management, and capacity building.

    Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Highlights Pahalgam Terror Attack at BRICS Summit 2025, Says Condemning Terrorism Should Be Our 'Principle', Not Just 'Convenience'.

    The two leaders agreed to work on issues of concern to the global South, including in the areas of health, pandemics and climate change. They appreciated the cooperation between the two countries in the multilateral arena, the statement added.

    "PM Narendra Modi met with President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez of Cuba on the sidelines of the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

    Also Read | Lion Attack in Australia: Woman Severely Injured After Lion Grabs Her Arm Through Fence at Darling Downs Zoo in Queensland; Investigation Underway.

    He posted, "Both leaders exchanged views on various facets of India-Cuba relationship including in the areas of economic cooperation, biotechnology, pharma, Ayurveda and traditional medicine, Digital Public Infrastructure and UPI, disaster management, and capacity building." PTI

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    friends
    500+K+ searches
    mahua moitra
    500+K+ searches
    usa vs mexico
    500+K+ searches
    0
    200+K+ searches
    alex hales
    200+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Shubhanshu ShuklaIran Israel WarFact CheckENG VS IND 2025Donald TrumpSardaar Ji 3Jagannath Rath YatraFIFA Club World Cup 2025Rahul GandhiWeather Forecast TodayNarendra ModiSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel