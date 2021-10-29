Rome, Oct 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit here and the two leaders are expected to discuss issues of bilateral and mutual interests.

Prime Minister Modi, who arrived here earlier in the day at the invitation of his Italian counterpart, was received by Draghi upon his arrival at Palazzo Chigi for their first in-person meeting.

Also Read | 1.5 Million Children in Central Africa Need Emergency Aid: UN.

He was also accorded a guard of honour.

"Synergising the India-Italy Partnership! PM @narendramodi was received by the Italian PM Mario Draghi, as he arrived at Palazzo Chigi for their first in-person meeting. Both leaders inspected the guard of honour before proceeding for delegation level talks,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Also Read | 1.5 Million Penguins ‘Supercolony’ Earlier Detected From Space, Discovered on Antarctica’s Danger Islands.

From Rome, Modi will travel to Glasgow, the UK, at the invitation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)