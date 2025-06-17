Kananaskis (Canada), Jun 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and President of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on the sidelines of the G7 Summit here.

Prime Minister Modi, who is here to attend the G7 Summit, held a pull-aside with Lee Jae-myung, officials said.

Also Read | 'Gateway of Europe - the Migrant Crisis': DocuBay Drops Gripping Trailer on Europe's Migration Emergency (Watch Video).

He also met with the Mexican president on the sidelines of the summit, they added.

Earlier, Modi had said he would be discussing important global issues and emphasise the priorities of the Global South as he meets world leaders at the G7 Summit.

Also Read | Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir Faces Protests During US Visit; Overseas Pakistanis Call Him 'Mass Murderer' (Watch Video).

This is Modi's first visit to Canada in a decade.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)