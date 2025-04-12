Beijing, Apr 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to China's distinguished scholar and Indophile Professor Wang Zhicheng, praising his efforts towards popularising yoga, Vedanta and Indian cultural traditions in China.

Indian Consul General Pratik Mathur presented the prime minister's letter to Prof Wang at a ceremony on Thursday, a press release from the Consulate said.

The ceremony was held at the prestigious Zhejiang University campus in Hangzhou, marking a significant moment in the strengthening of cultural ties between India and China, which are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year, the release added.

In his letter, Modi commended Wang for his dedication towards fostering a deeper understanding of Indian philosophical traditions, particularly through his scholarly work on yoga and Vedanta.

In his remarks, Consul General Mathur praised Wang's “unstinting efforts towards popularising Indian culture,” highlighting how yoga has become a powerful medium for cultural diplomacy.

“Prof. Wang's contributions exemplify the shared aspirations of India and China to connect through our rich histories and traditions,” the press release quoted him as saying.

“Yoga's popularity in China is a testament to its universal appeal and its ability to bring our peoples closer together,” Mathur said.

A distinguished academic and Indophile, Prof Wang has made notable strides in popularising Indian culture in China. He is the chief editor of the “Yoga Library” series of books, and his translations of ancient Indian texts, including the Bhagavad Gita and the Yoga Sutras of Patanjali, have become the subject matter of more than a hundred virtual lectures that have received widespread acclaim, it said.

Wang personally presented his translation of the Bhagavad Gita to Prime Minister Modi during his visit to Hangzhou for the G20 Summit in 2016.

His efforts have significantly contributed to the growing popularity of yoga in China, where it has emerged as a widely embraced practice for physical and mental well-being, the press release said.

Over the past decade, yoga has gained immense traction across Chinese cities, with millions participating in classes, workshops, and events such as the International Day of Yoga.

The influence of yoga and Indian culture extends beyond physical exercise, resonating deeply within Chinese society.

Prof Wang has noted a rising interest among young Chinese in Indian philosophical traditions, which emphasise mindfulness, balance, and inner peace—values that align with China's own cultural heritage, it said.

His work has bridged these ancient civilizations, fostering mutual respect and understanding.

The presentation of Prime Minister Modi's letter reaffirms India's appreciation for individuals like Wang, the press release said.

