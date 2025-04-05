Colombo [Sri Lanka], April 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora and members of the Indian community upon arriving at the hotel in Colombo, where he will stay during his Sri Lanka visit.

Members of the Indian diaspora welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People carrying flags of India expressed excitement over PM Modi's visit to Sri Lanka.

He was seen shaking hands and interacting with the Indian diaspora members at the Hotel.

PM Modi witnessed a puppet show as he arrived at the hotel in Colombo.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Colombo on Friday for a two-day visit. During this visit, he will meet Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and review the progress made on the joint vision of "Fostering Partnerships for a Shared Future."

PM Modi reached Sri Lanka after his visit to Thailand, during which he held a bilateral meeting with his Thai counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra and attended the BIMSTEC Summit. He also held bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit.

Head of the Yoga department at Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, Vyasa Kalyanasundaram, praised PM Modi's role in spreading Yoga and said that his effort gave a seal and recognition to Yoga.

"Yoga was in existence in various ashrams, institutions, yogis, great saints and sages. The Prime Minister's effort gave a seal and recognition, he said.

"Earlier, it was only with a small group of people...who are into spiritualism as a healing, as a spiritual practice. But Prime Minister's effort went into another step as a therapy and as bringing an individual's efficiency, whether in personal, public or corporate life... People are getting excited about it. In Sri Lanka, there are various yoga centres and yoga practices. Even in various hotels, yoga has been taken up in a great way. Yoga and Ayurveda are going hand in hand and have been accepted by everyone, he added.

In a special welcome, despite the rain, six top ministers of Sri Lanka received PM Modi at the airport.

Sri Lanka's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath; Minister of Health and Mass Media and Chief Government Whip Nalinda Jayatissa; Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Economic Development Anil Jayantha; Minister of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources Ramalingam Chandrasekar; Minister of Women and Child Affairs Saroja Savithri Paulraj; and Minister of Science and Technology Chrishantha Abeysena received PM Modi at the airport.

"Landed in Colombo. Grateful to the ministers and dignitaries who welcomed me at the airport. Looking forward to the programmes in Sri Lanka," PM Modi said in a post on X.

During the visit, PM Modi will travel to Anuradhapura to inaugurate development projects implemented with India's financial assistance. PM Modi's last visit to Sri Lanka was in 2019. (ANI)

