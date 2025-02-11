Paris [France], February 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US vice president JD Vance who engaged in a brief informal interaction a day ago on the sidelines of the dinner for world leaders attending the AI Summit in Paris, were seen seated side-by-side on Tuesday as they listened to French President Emmanuel Macron talk about the future of Artificial Intelligence.

PM Modi is scheduled to head to Washington following his two-day visit to France, Earlier, the French president greeted the two leaders and expressed his enthusiasm for the AI Action Summit.

Also Read | AI Action Summit in Paris: Artificial Intelligence Writing Code for Humanity in This Century, Time to Democratise Technology, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

Sharing a post on X, Macron wrote, "Welcome to Paris, my friend @NarendraModi! Nice to meet you dear @VP Vance! Welcome to all our partners for the AI Action Summit. Let's get to work!"

The X handle of PMO had shared pictures of PM Modi interacting with Marcron and Vance in Paris.

Also Read | Paris AI Summit 2025: 'World Must Pull Together Resources and Talent for Artificial Intelligence', Says PM Narendra Modi in France.

After a warm welcome from the members of the Indian diaspora too, both PM Modi and VC Vance attended a dinner for world leaders at Elysee Palace in the French capital.

Macron received Modi upon his arrival, and the two leaders shared a candid moment before heading into discussions.

Their meeting highlights the strong ties between India and France, with key issues expected to be on the agenda. Expressing his enthusiasm for the visit, PM Modi posted on X, "Delighted to meet my friend, President Macron in Paris."

During his address at the summit, which he co-chaired with Macron, PM Modi said that AI can help transform millions of lives by improving health, agriculture, education etc, stating that AI can help create a world in which the journey to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) becomes "easier and faster" the Prime Minister called on the world to pull together resources and talent for AI.

"AI can help transform millions of lives by improving health, education, agriculture and so much more. It can help create a world in which the journey to sustainable development goals becomes easier and faster. To do this, we must pull together resources and talent. We must develop open-source systems that enhance trust and transparency," the PM added.

Expressing gratitude to French President Emmanuel Macron for hosting the AI Action Summit and inviting him to co-chair the summit. He said that AI is developing at an "unprecedented scale and speed" and being adapted and developed even faster.

PM Modi is visiting the US at the invitation of President Donald Trump. His visit aims to further strengthen India's global partnerships, with a particular focus on technology, defence, and economic cooperation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)