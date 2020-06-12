World News | PM Modi Speaks to Laos Counterpart, Exchanges Views on Health, Economic Challenges Posed by COVID-19

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on phone on Friday with Prime Minister of Laos People's Democratic Republic (PDR) Dr. Thongloun Sisoulith wherein the two leaders exchanged views on health and economic challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic.

"The two leaders exchanged views on the health and economic challenges posed by the global COVID-19 pandemic. The Prime Minister commended the effective measures undertaken by the Government of Lao PDR to contain the spread of the pandemic in Laos," said the Prime Minister's office.

Both leaders agreed on the "need for international cooperation, and for sharing of best practices and experiences, in order to prepare for the post-COVID world".

PM Modi highlighted India's historic and cultural links with Laos and expressed satisfaction at being involved in the restoration of the World Heritage Site at Vat Phou.

Sisoulith thanked PM Modi for India's support for Lao's development programmes, in capacity building and for scholarships, the release said.

PM Modi "reiterated India's commitment to continue its development partnership with Lao PDR, a valued partner in India's extended neighbourhood". (ANI)

