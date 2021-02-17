New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with Oman Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said over the phone and discussed New Delhi-Muscat strategic partnership and close cooperation between the two countries during COVID-19.

According to a statement by Prime Minister's office, the Sultan expressed his appreciation for the COVID-19 vaccines supplied by India to Oman. Last month, India delivered a consignment of India made vaccines to Oman.

The leaders agreed to maintain close cooperation in the joint fight against the pandemic.

"Spoke to HM Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman. We discussed our Strategic Partnership, and our close cooperation during COVID-19. Conveyed my best wishes for one year of HM the Sultan's reign and his 'Vision 2040' for Oman," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

The leaders expressed satisfaction about the growing India-Oman cooperation in all areas including defence, health, trade and investment, the statement noted.

Both leaders appreciated the role of the Indian diaspora in enhancing the economic and cultural ties between the two strategic partners. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)