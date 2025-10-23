Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], October 23 (ANI): Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday confirmed that PM Narendra Modi would not be travelling to Kuala Lumpur for the 47th Asean Summit, but attend it virtually.

"We touched on the organization of the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur at the end of this month. He informed me that he will attend virtually due to the ongoing Deepavali celebrations in India at that time," he said.

"I respect his decision and extended my greetings for a happy Deepavali to him and the entire people of India," he added.

Detailing his recent conversation with a colleague of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ibrahim highlighted efforts to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries. "Last night, I received a phone call from a colleague of the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, Narendra Modi, to discuss efforts to strengthen Malaysia-India bilateral relations to a more strategic and comprehensive level. India remains an important partner for Malaysia in the fields of trade and investment, in addition to close cooperation in the sectors of technology, education, and regional security," Anwar said.

He concluded by reaffirming Malaysia's commitment to bilateral and regional cooperation. "Malaysia will remain committed to strengthening Malaysia-India relations and further enhancing ASEAN-India cooperation towards a more peaceful and prosperous region," he said.

Meanwhile, United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) announced his upcoming diplomatic trip to Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan, highlighting a significant meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea.

Trump also revealed that he cancelled a planned summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, citing a lack of progress in diplomatic efforts.

"It didn't feel right to me," Trump said, adding that he didn't want a "wasted meeting."

"Next week, we'll be going to Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan. In South Korea, I'll be meeting with President Xi of China. We'll have a pretty long meeting scheduled. We can work out a lot of our questions and our doubts and our tremendous assets together... We cancelled the meeting with President Putin. It didn't feel right to me. It didn't feel like we were going to get to the place we have to get, so I cancelled it...," said Trump.

The cancellation of the Putin summit follows Russia's rejection of Trump's proposed ceasefire plan in Ukraine. Trump is optimistic about his upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, hoping to leverage their discussion to end the Russia-Ukraine war. He plans to discuss energy and oil with Xi, aiming to pressure Russia into negotiating a peace agreement. (ANI)

