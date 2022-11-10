New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Bali, Indonesia next week to attend the 17th G20 Summit.

The Prime Minister is undertaking the visit at the invitation of Indonesia President Joko Widodo.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will be visiting Bali, Indonesia from November 14-16 to attend the 17th G20 Summit at the invitation of the President of Indonesia, Mr Joko Widodo," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

During the Bali Summit, G20 leaders will deliberate extensively upon key issues of global concern under the Summit theme of "Recover Together, Recover Stronger".

"Three working sessions will be held as part of the G20 Summit Agenda - food and energy security; health; and digital transformation," the statement added.

At the Summit's closing session, President Widodo will symbolically hand over the G20 Presidency to Prime Minister Modi. India will formally assume the G20 Presidency from December 1.

On the sidelines of the Summit, Prime Minister Modi will hold bilateral meetings with some of his counterparts. He will also address and interact with the Indian community in Bali.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister unveiled the logo, theme and website of India's G20 Presidency via video conferencing.

Guided by the Prime Minister's vision, India's foreign policy has been evolving to undertake leadership roles on the global stage.

The G20 Presidency offers a unique opportunity for India to contribute to the global agenda on pressing issues of international importance. The logo, theme and website of India's G20 Presidency reflect India's message and overarching priorities to the world.

G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation representing around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

During the G20 Presidency, India will host about 200 meetings in 32 different sectors in multiple locations across India. The G20 Summit to be held next year, would be one of the highest-profile international gatherings to be hosted by India. (ANI)

