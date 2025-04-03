World News | PM Modi Welcomed with Ceremonial Guard of Honour in Thailand

Bangkok [Thailand], April 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a ceremonial Guard of Honour in Bangkok after his arrival in Thailand on Thursday for the 6th BIMSTEC Summit.

Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal said that the Thai PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra warmly welcomed PM Modi at the Government House in Bangkok in a ceremonial welcome.

In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "A special ceremonial welcome with Guard of Honour. PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra of Thailand warmly received PM Narendra Modi at the Government House in Bangkok today. The two leaders will have wide-ranging discussions for charting the way for future India-Thailand partnership."

PM Modi also held a delegation-level talk with Thai PM Shinawatra in Bangkok

PM Narendra Modi earlier in the day, witnessed a mesmerising performance of Ramakien, the Thai Ramayana. It showcased the rich civilisational connect between India and Thailand.

In a post on X, he said, "A cultural connect like no other! Witnessed a captivating performance of the Thai Ramayana, Ramakien. It was a truly enriching experience that beautifully showcased the shared cultural and civilisational ties between India and Thailand. The Ramayana truly continues to connect hearts and traditions across so many parts of Asia."

The timeless epic of Ramayana holds a very special place both in India and Thailand. It is a story of Lord Rama, the Prince of Ayodhya or Ayutthaya. In the Thai adaptation, Lord Rama becomes Phra Ram.

Both versions, however, extol the same virtues of sacrifice, duty, devotion, and triumph of good over evil. This epic is an exemplar of shared cultural heritage between India and Thailand as similar values are cherished in both cultures.

The Indian community in Bangkok welcomed PM Modi with chanting of prayers, showing deep-rooted cultural bond that continues to flourish.

"Grateful for the warm welcome by the Indian community in Bangkok. India and Thailand share a deep-rooted cultural bond that continues to flourish through our people. Heartening to see this connection reflected so strongly here," PM Modi said.

The 6th BIMSTEC Summit is set to take place on Friday, marking a significant regional engagement between India and its neighboring countries in the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) group. (ANI)

