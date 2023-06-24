Washington DC [US], June 24 (ANI): On his maiden State visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered several powerful addresses and speeches.

Addressing the Indian diaspora at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Centre in the grand finale of his historic journey to the United States, PM Modi was greeted with chants of "Modi, Modi" and "Vande Mataram".

PM Modi became the second Indian Prime Minister after Manmohan Singh to be honoured with a State Visit to the United States. In his address to the diaspora on Friday, he outlined the historic agreements reached between India and the United States and laid out the plan for the future:

Here are the top quotes of PM Modi on his maiden State visit to the US:

"Standing here seven Junes ago, when Hamilton swept all the awards, I said that the hesitations of history were behind us. Now, when our era is at crossroads, I am here to speak about our calling for this century. Through the long and winding road that we have travelled, we have met the test of friendship."

"A lot has changed in the past seven years, but the commitment to deepen friendship between India and the US remains the same. In the era of AI, another AI (America-India) has seen more developments."

"There are millions here, who have roots in India. Some of them sit proudly in this chamber. There is one behind me, who has made history. I am told that the Samosa Caucus is now the flavour of the House."

"Democracy is one of our sacred and shared values. It has evolved over a long time, and taken various forms and systems. Throughout history, however, one thing has been clear. Democracy is the spirit that supports equality and dignity."

"Being a citizen of a vibrant democracy myself, I can admit one thing, Mr Speaker - you have a tough job. I can understand the debate of ideas and ideology. I am happy to help out whenever you need a strong bipartisan consensus."

"When I first visited the US as prime minister, India was the 10th largest economy in the world. Today, India is the 5th largest economy. India will be 3rd largest economy soon. When India grows, the whole world grows."

"The spirit of democracy, inclusion and sustainability defines us. It also shapes our outlook to the world. India grows while being responsible about our planet. Indian culture deeply respects the environment and our planet. Our vision is pro-planet progress, our vision is pro-planet prosperity."

"With the Ukraine conflict, war has returned to Europe. It is causing great pain in the region. Since it involves major powers, the consequences are severe. As I have said, this is not an era of war. It is the era of dialogue and diplomacy."

"More than two decades after 9/11 and more than a decade after 26/11 in Mumbai, radicalism and terrorism still remain a pressing danger for the world. These ideologies keep taking new identities and their intentions are the same. Terrorism is an enemy of humanity and there can be no ifs and buts in dealing with it."

"As we emerge out of the pandemic, we must give shape to a new world order. That is why I firmly believe that the African Union be given full membership of G20. We must revive multilateralism and reform multilateral institutions. When the world has changed, we must change too."

"The dark clouds of coercion and confrontation are casting their shadow in the Indo-Pacific. The stability of the region has become one of the central concerns of our partnership."

"When I was here in 2016, I had said that our relationship is prime for a momentous future. That future is today."

"We are focusing on infrastructure development. We have given nearly forty million homes that provide shelter to over hundred and fifty million people. That is nearly six times the population of Australia."

"India's vision is not just of development which benefits women. It is of women-led development, where women lead journey of progress."

"We have worked on building Digital India. Today, there are more than eight hundred and fifty million smart phones and internet users in the country."

"We all must do what we can to stop bloodshed and human suffering."

"Terrorism is an enemy of the humanity and there can be no ifs and but in dealing with it."

"Two great nations, two great friends, and two great powers. Cheers"

"Bharat aur America ke sambandhon ki madhur geetmala, people to people ties ke suron se piroyi gayi hai"

"India-US partnership is not just of convenience, but a powerful alliance driven by conviction, compassion, and shared commitment for a better world"

"India-US collaboration is not just about policies and agreements, but about transforming lives, dreams, and destinies."

"Today, India is investing a record more than $125 billion on infrastructure. There are limitless possibilities for America in this growth story of India. It's Time For you guys to take that First And Fast Mover Advantage"

"Today's new India is the India that knows its path, it knows its direction, it is the India which does not have any confusion on its decisions and resolutions, it is the India which is converting its potential into performance"

"The self-confidence of 140 crore citizens is fueling the growth of India. The New India in front of us knows its direction, and has no confusion about its decisions. This is a New India which is turning its potential into performance"

"It is a moment of pride and celebration when so many countries come together for International Yoga Day. When Made in India products are sold in the international market"

"In the last 3 days, we have taken the India-US partnership on a new journey. This is the journey of Make in India, Make for the world; technology transfer, and better coordination in the industrial supply chain"

"India has the solution to a major global challenge, ageing. Today India has the biggest talent pool of young people. India also has the biggest skilled and professional workforce"

"The India-US partnership is beneficial to both the nations and their citizens. We have taken major decisions to make India-America the most reliable partners." (ANI)

