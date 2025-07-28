By Sahil Pandey

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the United Kingdom has given a significant boost to India-UK relations, with Acting UK High Commissioner to India Christina Scott highlighting key advancements in the strategic partnership, including progress on the India-UK 2035 Vision and a landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

"We were absolutely delighted that Prime Minister Modi took the decision to come to the UK and make time in his very busy schedule," Scott told ANI, describing the visit as "a real warm meeting" that showcased strong mutual engagement.

During the visit, PM Modi held comprehensive discussions with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, senior ministers, covering key areas such as trade, environment, defense, and security. He also met with His Majesty King Charles III.

"The commitment to bring the UK and India to the next level of partnership was evident," Scott said, highlighting the positive outcomes and shared optimism for future collaboration.

The India-UK 2035 Vision, a 10-year strategic roadmap, was highlighted as a cornerstone of the partnership. "It's publicly available, and I'd encourage people to take a look," Scott urged.

The vision focuses on promoting economic growth, deepening security and defense cooperation, addressing global challenges like climate change through green energy, and advancing high-tech innovations. Education, a priority for both leaders, is also a key pillar to empower the youth of both nations.

A major milestone was the progress on the FTA, described as a "comprehensive economic and trade agreement" by the leaders. "The Free Trade Agreement is going to bring real benefits to businesses on both sides," Scott stated. UK whiskey manufacturers are particularly enthusiastic about reduced tariffs, while sectors like construction and environmental services are set to benefit.

With the 2,000-page agreement now in its transition phase, efforts are underway to help businesses understand and leverage its opportunities.

The FTA also signals broader strategic cooperation in critical areas like critical minerals, semiconductors, and nuclear energy, aligning with the 2035 Vision.

"It speaks to the deepening of ties across the overall relationship," Scott added, noting both governments' strong commitment to technology and security collaboration.

As the world's fifth and sixth-largest economies, the UK and India are well-positioned to set a global example. "We're both big, proud democracies, and our commitment to working together to the benefit of both nations, I hope, acts as a model for others around the world," Scott said.

The strengthened India-UK partnership, underpinned by the FTA and Vision 2035, marks a new era of mutual growth and global leadership. (ANI)

