Bali [Indonesia], November 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at Apurva Kempisnky Hotel in Bali to participate in the Food and Energy Security Session at the 17th G20 Leaders Summit. Indonesia's President Joko Widodo greeted PM Modi at the venue.

The two leaders shook hands as they met at Apurva Kempisnky hotel in Bali. PM Narendra Modi is on a three-day visit to Bali to attend the G20 Leaders Summit. After arriving in Bali, PM Modi tweeted, "Grateful to the Indian community for the warm welcome in Bali!"

During the summit, PM Modi will have extensive discussions with other G20 Leaders on issues of global concern, including reviving global growth, food & energy security, environment, health, and digital transformation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with leaders of several other participating countries on the sidelines of the G20 summit and review the progress in India's bilateral relations with them.

In a departure statement ahead of his visit to Bali, PM Modi said that he is looking forward to addressing the Indian community in Bali at a reception on November 15. In the statement, PM Modi said that he will speak about India's achievements and the nation's "unwavering commitment" to addressing global challenges at the G20 summit.

According to the departure statement released by Prime Minister's Office, "India's G20 Presidency will be grounded in the theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' or 'One Earth One Family One Future', which underlines the message of equitable growth and shared future for all."

Indonesia's President will hand over the G20 Presidency to India at the closing ceremony of the Bali summit. India will officially assume the G20 Presidency from December 1, 2022. PM Modi will extend personal invitations to G20 members and other invitees at the G20 summit scheduled to be held in India in 2023. (ANI)

