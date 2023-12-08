Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 8 (ANI): Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina accused the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) to be the reason behind famine in the country, according to Dhaka Tribune.

As the general election approaches in the country, PM Hasina said that the BNP's next plan is to cause famine, as they have realized that the elections will take place despite their attempts to thwart it.

"The BNP has no leader," the prime minister said on Friday morning during her second day of visit to Gopalganj, as she holds a discussion with Awami League leaders and activists of her constituency, reported Dhaka Tribune.

"The party thought there would be no election... As the election schedule has been announced, it wants to cause famine in the country by March," PM Hasina added.

Moreover, she further instructed everyone in her party to remain vigilant so that no one could disrupt the election.

"Those planning to carry out arson attacks should be apprehended and turned over to the police. Everyone should stay alert in remote areas," Hasina warned.

Last month, Bangladesh Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal announced that the 12th national parliamentary election will be held on January 7, 2024, Dhaka Tribune reported.

The CEC stated that the last day to submit nomination papers will be November 30, whereas the scrutiny of nomination papers will be from December 1 to December 4.

Moreover, the last date for withdrawal of candidature is December 17 and the Election Commission will allot election symbols to candidates on December 18, according to Dhaka Tribune.

Reportedly, the campaign will run from December 18 to January 5 next year at midnight, the CEC said.

In the history of Bangladesh, the CEC announced the election schedule in a televised speech for the first time.

However, earlier, the CEC used to air the recorded version of the polls' schedule to address the nation.

Following the announcement, security has increased in important government offices, including the Nirbachan Bhaban and secretariat in the capital, according to the Dhaka Tribune. (ANI)

