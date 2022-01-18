Islamabad [Pakistan], January 18 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said on Tuesday that judging by the Imran Khan's government's condition, it seems that it is going to fall soon.

The PML-N vice-president, while talking to journalists outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC), said the mechanism to change the government will soon be revealed before the people, according to Geo TV.

"But first, we will have to get rid of this incompetent government," she said.

"The whole nation is aware of the truth behind the controversy they are trying to stir." she added.

On the other hand, she said that despite going through a "trial" phase, not a single member of the provincial assembly of Nawaz Sharif's PML-N decided to part ways with the party.

"But despite Imran Khan being the sitting Prime Minister, his party members do not respect him," the PML-N vice-president said.

"The urgency with which PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) seeks to topple the government is only outmatched by government representatives themselves seeking to do the same," she added.

Earlier, PML-N Vice President advised Imran Khan to be ready for accountability on the issue of Election Commission of Pakistan's report on the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaft allegedly receiving foreign funds. (ANI)

