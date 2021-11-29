Washington [US], November 29 (ANI): Abhay K, who is a poet and diplomat, will be a guest editor at Global Literature in Libraries Initiative for Madagascar Lit Month for the month of December.

The initiative strives to raise the visibility of world literature for adults and children at the local, national and international levels, according to a release.

With only 12 possible spots available throughout the year, Abhay K.'s selection as a guest editor for Global Literature in Libraries Initiative speaks to the enthusiasm he continually creates in readers with his poetic observations of place and people, now including the island of Madagascar, the release said.

Abhay's most recent book is titled The Magic of Madagascar. It is published in English and French by Editions L'Harmattan, Paris, 2021.

"Abhay K. has an incredible ability to help humanity see the wonder of our world whether it be the natural splendor of an island like Madagascar, the wit and beauty of poetic language, or the overview effect of our planet Earth inspired by his Earth Anthem, which has been performed at the United Nations," said GLLI Executive Director, Karen Van Drie.

Abhay K. is the author of nine poetry collections including: The Alphabets of Latin America. He is the editor of many poetry collections including The Book of Bihari Literature, The Bloomsbury Anthology of Great Indian Poems, CAPITALS, New Brazilian Poems and_ The Bloomsbury Book of Great Indian Love Poems. (ANI)

